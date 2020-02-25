5,918 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

