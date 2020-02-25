8,174 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

