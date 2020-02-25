Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

