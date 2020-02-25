Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 10,921 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $370.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $224.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.56 and its 200-day moving average is $339.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.