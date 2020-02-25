Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE:WEC opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $103.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.