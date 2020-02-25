Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

MSI stock opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

