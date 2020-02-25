Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

