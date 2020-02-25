Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

