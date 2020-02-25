Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,616,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,902,000 after purchasing an additional 222,140 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

