Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

