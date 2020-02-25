Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

