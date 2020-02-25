Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 131.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

