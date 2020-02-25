Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.57. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock valued at $36,521,858. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

