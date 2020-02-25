Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.57 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

