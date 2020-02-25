Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,126.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,792.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,974.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,969.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

