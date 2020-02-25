Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

