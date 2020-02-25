Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.34. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

