Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.75 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 169,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

