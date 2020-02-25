Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.