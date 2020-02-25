Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

