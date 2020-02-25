Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2,314.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after purchasing an additional 419,927 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

