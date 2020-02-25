Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $3.79 Million in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after buying an additional 6,519,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after buying an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after buying an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 48,544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,897,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after buying an additional 2,891,809 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

