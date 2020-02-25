Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 11,691 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

