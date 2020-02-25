Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 24,060 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

