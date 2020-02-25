Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Best Buy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,918 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $59.59 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

