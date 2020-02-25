Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 10,371 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

