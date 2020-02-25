Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 23,705 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

