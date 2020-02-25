Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 28,547 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,547 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

