Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,421 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after purchasing an additional 308,023 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $333.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.16 and its 200-day moving average is $279.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,598 shares of company stock valued at $38,812,696. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

