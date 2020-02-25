Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,090 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $2,395,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.