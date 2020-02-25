Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,748 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VMware by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.30.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

