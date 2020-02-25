Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,102 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in VF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

