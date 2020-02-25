Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,535 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Svb Leerink upped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $325.98 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

