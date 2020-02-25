Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 223.45% from the stock’s current price.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

