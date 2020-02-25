Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 277.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Allstate by 4,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 350,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 56.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after buying an additional 269,058 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,946,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

