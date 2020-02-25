Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,625 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

