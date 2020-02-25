American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, RTT News reports. American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AWR opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13. American States Water has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

