AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $104,335.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,555.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

