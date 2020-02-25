Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

NYSE ARLO opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

