ARP Americas LP Invests $1.13 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

