ARP Americas LP Sells 1,900 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ARP Americas LP decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

