Arrow Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

