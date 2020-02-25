Arrow Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 482,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

