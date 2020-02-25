Arrow Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,809 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

