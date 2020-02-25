Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $113,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

