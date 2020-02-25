Arrow Financial Corp Has $205,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

