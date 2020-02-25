Arrow Financial Corp Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $144.35 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,283. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.