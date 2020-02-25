Arrow Financial Corp Has $312,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

