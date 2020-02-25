Arrow Financial Corp Has $401,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $128.29 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

