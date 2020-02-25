Arrow Financial Corp Has $458,000 Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $5,752,467.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,430,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,215,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,381,303 shares of company stock valued at $180,185,049. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

